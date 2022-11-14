E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 266,605 shares.The stock last traded at $14.67 and had previously closed at $13.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at E.W. Scripps

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $922,621.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

