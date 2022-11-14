Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Dune Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 324,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Dune Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUNE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 68.2% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 650,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 263,884 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 810.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 100,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 89,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

NASDAQ:DUNE remained flat at $9.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Dune Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

