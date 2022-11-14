DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the October 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTRT remained flat at $10.22 on Friday. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTRT. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 2,471.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 344,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 160.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 321,762 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,051,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTRT Health Acquisition Company Profile

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

