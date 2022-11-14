Doyle Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 1.5% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,720,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.27. 13,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.14. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

