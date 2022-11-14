Doyle Wealth Management Sells 56,218 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 56,218 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 829,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,085,000 after buying an additional 109,327 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the second quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 175,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,133,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $163.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.