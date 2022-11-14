Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $226.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,673. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.52 and a 200-day moving average of $229.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

