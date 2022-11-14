Doyle Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 131,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,629,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.43. 50,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.83 and its 200 day moving average is $360.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

