Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 14,685 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $399.28. 54,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.06.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

