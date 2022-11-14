Doyle Wealth Management Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $338.86. 33,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

