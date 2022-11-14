Doyle Wealth Management Has $22.03 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $22,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

BSV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

