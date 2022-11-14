Doyle Wealth Management Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,021. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

