Doyle Wealth Management Has $12.92 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVX traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.81. The stock had a trading volume of 87,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058,083. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $187.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.