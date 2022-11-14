Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 315,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJT stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,822. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.60.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

