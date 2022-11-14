Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 385 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.1% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.7% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.