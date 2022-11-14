Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SOXX stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.43. 5,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,944. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.25.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
