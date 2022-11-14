Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $23,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFIV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,845. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

