Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 4,701 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 185,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 111,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

