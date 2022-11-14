Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 1,389 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,408,000 after acquiring an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,957.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67,822 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,370. The stock has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

