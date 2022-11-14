Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,150,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,255 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $50,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 417,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 111,345 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 410,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. 8,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,962. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.