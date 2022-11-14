Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,150,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,255 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $50,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 417,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 111,345 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 410,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. 8,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,962. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33.

