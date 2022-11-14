Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells $269,060.13 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.4 %

DORM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,065. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

