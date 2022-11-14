Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

