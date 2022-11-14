Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Raised by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,463 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,467 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 188.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 663,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 433,056 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 330,604 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.07 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

