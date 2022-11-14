Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 3.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $38,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:DEO traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $174.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,001. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.16.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
