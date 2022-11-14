Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 3.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $38,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $174.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,001. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

