dForce USD Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $203.87 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98068802 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

