Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

Shares of DVN opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

