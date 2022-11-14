DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 78.6% in October

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $4.97 on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

