DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 78.6% in October

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $4.97 on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
