Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target to €270.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €255.00 ($255.00) to €270.00 ($270.00) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €325.00 ($325.00) to €330.00 ($330.00) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($242.00) to €246.00 ($246.00) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €290.00 ($290.00) to €278.00 ($278.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

MURGY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.72. 40,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,822. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

