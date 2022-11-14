Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Deswell Industries Stock Performance
Deswell Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.21. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.20.
About Deswell Industries
