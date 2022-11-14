Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

Deswell Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.21. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

