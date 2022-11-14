Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,961 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Destination XL Group worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 119,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,368. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $473,989.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,870,434 shares in the company, valued at $41,653,231.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $473,989.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,646. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

