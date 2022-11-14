Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $448,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $164.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $166.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.