Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

