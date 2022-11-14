Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

