Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $694,000 Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,963,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

