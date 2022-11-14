Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $133.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.02. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $218.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

