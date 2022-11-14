Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 537 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 57,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 371.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 150.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 31,726 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 99.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 906,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after buying an additional 452,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 128.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 433,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 243,547 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

WY opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

