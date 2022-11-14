Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,714 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 742.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $123.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

