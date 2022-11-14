DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of XRAY opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,197,694,000 after purchasing an additional 477,563 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 149.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 536,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,674 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $12,912,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 90.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 181,200 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

