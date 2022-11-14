DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.93. 94,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,948. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

