DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of XRAY stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.93. 94,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,948. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
