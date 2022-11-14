Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Dent has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $65.14 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00587318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.61 or 0.30592461 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

