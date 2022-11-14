DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0503 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.14 million and $20.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00118560 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00234312 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00062017 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00029255 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,751,614 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

According to CryptoCompare, "DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team."

