DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 97500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

