DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $148,846.61

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $148,846.61 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.00586545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.86 or 0.30536324 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

