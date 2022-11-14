DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.