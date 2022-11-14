Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Matthew Jacobson Buys 296,965 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05.

DDOG stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.12. 4,764,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,017. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,594.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 29.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

