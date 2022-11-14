Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the October 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,714,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DANOY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($56.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($51.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

DANOY traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 314,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,264. Danone has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

