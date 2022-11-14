Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 223.38% from the company’s current price.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ DADA opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dada Nexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 122.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 159,607 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $2,129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 30.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

See Also

