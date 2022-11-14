DA Davidson Lowers FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) to Neutral

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on FiscalNote in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

FiscalNote Trading Down 22.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOTE traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.14. 873,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16. FiscalNote has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FiscalNote

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.62). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter worth $80,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Accomplice Management LLC bought a new stake in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,440,000.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

