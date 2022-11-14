D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.00. 862,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,250,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $240.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

