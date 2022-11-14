D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 716.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent Price Performance

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Confluent news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 200,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,092. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

