D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE TGT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.22. The stock had a trading volume of 90,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,010. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
